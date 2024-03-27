NATIONAL NEWS – Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg says Baltimore bridge rebuild won’t be cheap

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

State officials in Maryland have submitted an emergency funding request following the collapse of Balitmore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge. United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg stated that the Department of Transportation will process the request immediately. Buttigieg was not able to offer a timeframe or cost estimate but he did note that it would not be cheap.

Buttigieg said, “This isn’t going to happen over night. The original bridge took about five years to put up.” He continued, “This isn’t going to be cheap either but we do have emergency relief funds to help in these kinds of situations.”





