MARYLAND NEWS – Recovery efforts underway for missing construction workers after Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The six construction workers who were missing after Balitmore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed on Tuesday are presumed dead. The U.S. Coast Guard suspended their rescue operations Tuesday night and the Maryland State Police began coordinating recovery efforts on Wednesday. The workers are from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador, according to Maryland State Police Secretary Col. Roland L. Butler Jr.

Moore posted on social media, “The hearts of every Marylander are with the families of those affected by the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.” He continued, “We have spoken to the families, prayed with them, and assured them that our state will mobilize every resource to bring them closure.”





