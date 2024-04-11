WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Teenager arrested in killing of 14-year-old at Brookland Metro Station

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A 16-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday concerning the killing of 14-year-old Avion Evans. Evans was shot and killed at the Brookland Metro Station on April 4.

Evans’ mother said, “To pull out guns and to think that it’s OK to take somebody off this Earth — like, you don’t know what you’re taking from a family?” She continued, “Put the shoe on the other foot. What if that’s your family? You have to think about your brother, your mom, your sister, like — anything can happen, so you’ve got to come to your senses and think before you act.”