NATIONAL NEWS – Arizona Supreme Court upholds near-total abortion ban

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled that the state must uphold a near-total abortion ban. The Court is referencing the law enacted in 1864 that bars all abortions except when the procedure is necessary to save the mother’s life.

Arizona's Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs said, "Let me be clear, Arizona's 2022 abortion ban is extreme and hurts women." She continued, "The near-total civil war era ban that continues to hang over heads only serves to create more chaos for women and doctors in our state."






