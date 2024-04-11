NATIONAL NEWS – Michigan school shooter’s parents sentenced to prison

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

James and Jennifer Crumbley the parents of the Oxford High School shooter were sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison on Tuesday. Their son, Ethan Crumbley, killed four students at his Michigan high school in 2021.

The pair are the first parents to be held criminally responsible for a mass shooting committed by their child. Prosecutors argued that the parents neglected their parental duty by not addressing the danger that their son exhibited. Judge Cheryl Matthews said, “These convictions confirm repeated acts or lack of acts that could have halted an oncoming runaway train, about repeatedly ignoring things that make a reasonable person feel the hair on the back of their neck stand up.” She continued, “Opportunity knocked over and over again, louder and louder, and was ignored. No one answered. And these two people should have and sure didn’t.”





