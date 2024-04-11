MARYLAND NEWS – A third channel to open at Baltimore port

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A third channel is expected to open later this month at Baltimore’s port following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. As the recovery and restoration efforts continue, Maryland lawmakers are sponsoring legislation to seek federal aid to cover the costs.

Maryland Senator Ben Cardin said, “We now have two alternative channels that are open. We have a third channel that’ll be open this month that will deal with the majority of traffic into the port of Baltimore.” He continued, “And by the end of May we hope to have the entire channel reopened.”





