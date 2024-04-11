WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – 16-year-old charged with murder of 14-year-old at Brookland Metro station

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A 16-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder of 14-year-old Avion Evans. Evans was shot and killed at the Brookland Metro station.

Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said, “Nothing will ever be able to make Avion’s family feel whole again.” She continued, “I speak for the entire District when I again send my deepest sympathies to Avion’s family and friends during this time. I hope this arrest will bring some measure of closure to everyone who knew Avion.”





