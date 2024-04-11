Trending
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
You are at:»»VIRGINIA NEWS – Former assistant principal charged with neglect after 6-year-old shot teacher

VIRGINIA NEWS – Former assistant principal charged with neglect after 6-year-old shot teacher

0
By on Featured, DAILY NEWS, Features, Virginia News

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Ebony Parker, the former assistant principal of Richneck Elementary School where a six-year-old boy shot his teacher, has been charged with felony child neglect. On Jan. 6, 2023, Abby Zwerner was shot by her student in her hand and chest. 

A special grand jury found that Parker neglected the lives of the elementary school students. She faces eight felony counts. In April 2023, Zwerner filed a lawsuit seeking $40 million in damages from school officials. In the lawsuit, Zwerner alleges that Parker ignored multiple warnings about the student before she was shot.

Share.

About Author

avatar

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Social Widgets powered by AB-WebLog.com.