MARYLAND NEWS – Governor Moore signed port aid legislation

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Maryland Governor Wes Moore signed legislation providing financial aid for workers affected by Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. The emergency bill became effective immediately after Moore’s signature on Tuesday.

Moore said, “This legislation will support the business and the workers that have been affected by this collapse.” He continued, “Among the many provisions that our administration helped to craft, this bill will create a new permanent scholarship program for the families of transportation workers who died on the job.”





