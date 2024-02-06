WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Safeway stores to install security gates to curb theft

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Several Safeway grocery stores throughout the District have begun installing security gates to stop retail theft. The security gates require customers to scan their receipts in order to leave the store.

Three men recently broke into a Safeway in Adams Morgan overnight and stole money out of the store’s ATM. Since the start of the new year, the District has surpassed the total amount of thefts reported in 2023, according to data from the Metropolitan Police Department. Locations in Adams Morgan and Columbia Heights have already installed the security gates.





