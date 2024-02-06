MARYLAND NEWS – Man faces charges for flying drone over AFC Championship game in Baltimore

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Matthew Herbert, 44, of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania has been charged for illegally flying a drone over the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore during the Chiefs and Ravens game on Jan. 28. Maryland State Police tracked the drone from the stadium to a house around a half-mile away where Herbert was staying with a friend.

“An administrative timeout, you may have not heard of one like that before,” said announcer Jim Nantz. “But it was a drone apparently that was interfering too close to the play. It was not ours, we’re told.” If convicted Herbert faces a maximum of three years in prison for knowingly operating an unregistered drone without an airmen’s license.





