VIRGINIA NEWS – Body of man missing for a week found in Fredericksburg

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The body of Darius Appiah, 22, was found on Saturday in Hazel Run Creek in Fredericksburg. Appiah was reported missing by his family and friends on Jan. 25 after he was last seen picking up food on his way home from work.

“With profound gratitude for your kindness,” shared the GoFundMe set up by Appiah’s friends and family. “We want to express our heartfelt thanks on behalf of Darius Joshua Appiah’s family for your prayers, unwavering support, and active participation in the search for Darius. Regrettably, Darius was discovered deceased by the last search party organized by his family and community.” The Fredericksburg Police Department is actively investigating the scene.