WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Mayor Bowser signs order defining AI plan for DC government

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

District Mayor Muriel Bowser signed a Mayor’s order outlining how artificial intelligence can exist within the District’s government. The order defines how the government will implement artificial intelligence into government services.

“We are going to make sure DC is at the forefront of the work to use AI to deliver city services that are responsive, efficient, and proactive,” said Mayor Bowser. “With these guiding values, we will make sure that when we use AI, we are responsible and we use it in a way that aligns with our DC values.”





