Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, 27, was awarded the Associated Press’ NFL MVP Thursday evening. This is his second time winning this award in his career.

“I want to thank my organization, the Baltimore Ravens, for getting the deal done,” said Jackson. “My offense [and]offensive line, I can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done. I’m not out there blocking and catching the ball and doing everything. It’s a team thing for these awards.”