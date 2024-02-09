NATIONAL NEWS – Climate scientist Michael Mann awarded $1 million in defamation lawsuit

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Climate scientist Michael Mann was awarded $1 million by a jury Thursday in his case against two conservative writers for defamation. In online posts published over a decade ago, Rand Simberg and Mark Steyn compared Mann’s research about global warming to a convicted child molester.

The jury ordered Simberg to pay $1000 and Steyn to pay $1 million in punitive damages. “I hope this verdict sends a message that falsely attacking climate scientists is not protected speech,” said Mann in a statement.





