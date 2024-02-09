MARYLAND NEWS – Four Howard County students hospitalized after school bus overturns

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A Howard County school bus carrying students from Hammond Middle School overturned Thursday afternoon sending four students to John Hopkins Children’s Center for treatment. There were 19 students on board when the bus overturned.

“This afternoon there was a significant bus accident with Hammond Middle School students on board,” said Howard County schools in a statement to families. “Several students were injured and are receiving medical care as needed. All students have been reunited with their families.” Authorities are investigating why the bus left the road.