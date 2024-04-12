WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Japan to give 250 new cherry trees to D.C. after trees were destroyed

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced on Wednesday that the country would be giving the District 250 new cherry trees. The gift is to help replace the hundreds of cherry trees that will be removed around the Tidal Basin this summer as construction crews repair the damaged seawall. Kishida said, “I am confident that the cherry blossom-like bond of the Japan-U.S. alliance will continue to grow even thicker and stronger, in the Indo-Pacific and in all corners of the world.”

President Biden said, “Every spring, cherry blossoms bloom across this city, thanks to a gift from Japan of 3,000 cherry trees over a century ago.” He continued, “People travel from all over our country and the world to see these magnificent blossoms.”





