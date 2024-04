Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Thieves stole $20,000 from a Buddhist temple, Wat Thai, in Silver Spring Maryland on Sunday. Three men stole the $20,000 from a small safe along with documents and jewelry. Wat Thai has been in the area since serving the Thai Buddhist community since 1975.

Board member of the temple, Punnee Kasemphantai said, “This event took only 12 minutes.” He continued, “Really quickly. They are professional.”