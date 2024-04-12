MARYLAND NEWS – General Assembly passes theater opening captioning bill

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Legislation to require movie theaters to provide open captioning during screenings has passed in the Maryland General Assembly. The bill now goes to Governor Wes Moore’s desk for approval.

State Del. Harry Bhandari said, “I don’t think it is an overreach to ask to include captions, frankly, when we weigh the number of people it would benefit.” He continued, “Closed captions on little handheld devices still have to be proactively requested, can be distracting, out of sync, or plagued with technical problems.”





