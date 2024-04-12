MARYLAND NEWS – Attorney General Anthony Brown endorses Rep. David Trone for Senate

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Maryland’s Attorney General Anthony Brown formally endorsed Rep. David Trone, D-6th, in his campaign for U.S. Senate. Brown and Trone both served in Congress together for four years.

In a video Brown said, “I know David Trone. I’ve been in the trenches with him sticking up for fairness and standing up for everyday people.” He continued, “And I will go to battle with him anywhere and anytime. He will protect right to choose. He will level the playing field, because he believes everyone deserves an equal shot, and he will always be there on the front lines of justice. You can trust in that. Why? Because I trust in him.”





