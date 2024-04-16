NATIONAL NEWS – ‘Rust’ movie armorer sentenced to 18 months in prison

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

“Rust” movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors argued that Gutierrez-Reed was negligent by bringing live ammunition to the filming set, which is prohibited. Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that fired a live round that killed the film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured the director Joel Souza.

During the sentencing, Souza read his impact statement virtually saying, “I want everyone damaged by Ms. Reed’s failures that day to find peace.” He continued, “She [Halyna Hutchins] had a talent for life, she was a touchstone for all who knew her, and those of us who were lucky enough to have shared in her fleeting time on this planet were better for it.”





