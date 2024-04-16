VIRGINIA NEWS – Two small boys dead after house fire in Northern Virginia

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Zachariah, 3, and William Brice, 6, have both died after they were pulled from a house fire in Clifton, Virginia on Wednesday. The pair were not burned during the fire but they did suffer from smoke inhalation which led to brain death.

The boys’ father, James Brice, said “We are devastated by these horrific events and heartbroken that we lost our amazing sons.” He continued, “Our prayers along with all of yours have been answered, just in a different way. It wasn’t what we picked, and we are learning to surrender and trust God more and more.”





