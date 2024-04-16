NATIONAL NEWS – Donald Trump’s hush money trial begins in New York

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Former President Donald Trump is on trial in New York where he faces felony charges related to a hush money payment in 2016. He faces 34 state counts of falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to allegedly buy her silence. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts. The jury selection for the trial is currently underway.

Trump makes history as the first former president to stand trial on criminal charges. Trump told reporters outside the courtroom, “This is really an attack on a political opponent.” He continued, “That’s all it is. So I’m very honored to be here.”