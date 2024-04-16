Trending
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
You are at:»»MARYLAND NEWS – FBI opens investigation into Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

MARYLAND NEWS – FBI opens investigation into Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

0
By on Featured, DAILY NEWS, Features, Maryland News

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The FBI has reportedly opened an investigation into Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. Of the six construction workers who were killed during the bridge’s collapse, three of their bodies have been recovered.

A spokesperson for the FBI said in a statement, “FBI is present aboard the cargo ship Dali conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity.” The statement continues, “There is no other public information available and we will have no further comment.”

Share.

About Author

avatar

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Social Widgets powered by AB-WebLog.com.