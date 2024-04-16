NATIONAL NEWS – Duke University ends full-ride scholarship for Black students

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Duke University announced the discontinuation of the Reginaldo Howard Memorial Scholarship Program. The scholarship was offered to students who were “the top applicants of African descent.” The decision comes after the Supreme Court ruled to end race-based affirmative action in college admissions.

The scholarship was in honor of Duke’s first Black student government president, Reginaldo “Reggie” Howard. A new scholarship will be open to all undergraduate students regardless of their race.