Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Michael Everts, the owner of FIT Personal Training in Dupont Circle was arrested and charged with distributing child sex abuse images. He was arrested by the FBI on Tuesday and is currently being held without bond until a Dec. 4 hearing.

For three months an FBI agent posed as a father of a young boy and began communicating with Everts. On Tuesday Everts and the agent met in person for a scheduled meet-up before he was taken into custody.