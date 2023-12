Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A New York appeals court reinstated a gag order against former President Donald Trump that prohibits him from making any public comments about the courtroom staff. Two weeks ago an appellate judge lifted the gag order against Trump over free speech concerns.

“I intend to enforce the gag orders rigorously and vigorously,” said the trial judge, Arthur Engoron. “I want to make sure that counsel informs their clients of the fact that the stay was vacated.”