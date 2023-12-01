VIRGINIA NEWS – Lawsuit filed against state senator, Ghazala Hashmi, over residency allegations

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A lawsuit has been filed against Virginia State Senator and Democrat Ghazala Hashmi over residency requirements. After the 15th district where she was elected was redrawn, she moved from her family and bought an apartment to reside in the newly drawn zoning.

The lawsuit was filed by four Chesterfield County residents who live near Hashmi’s family home, which was located in the original district zone. The lawsuit claims Hashmi doesn’t use the new apartment as a residence and therefore doesn’t satisfy the residency requirements. Hashmi’s attorneys called the allegations “baseless” and claimed that Hashmi frequently uses the apartment.





