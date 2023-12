Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

An 18-year-old male has been arrested and charged in relation to 18 robberies that happened near the Metropolitan Branch Trail. The teen was arrested on Tuesday and faces armed robbery charges.

According to D.C. police 5th District Commander Sylvan Altieri, officials are still on the hunt for another suspect. Most of the robberies happened in the evening and late night hours near the Metropolitan Branch Trail.