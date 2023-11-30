VIRGINIA NEWS – Alexandria to end single-family-only zoning after unanimous vote

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Alexandria’s City Council has voted unanimously to end single-family-only zoning. Developers can now build multi-family homes that were previously only designated for single-family use.

The new plan proposes the goal of “expanding housing production” and “affordability” through the zoning reform. The proposal was also met with opposition, “Developers will come in and buy some of these smaller homes to convert into something much more expensive,” said Coalition for a Livable Alexandria Chairman Roy Byrd.





