WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – District paramedics perform first in-the-field blood transfusion

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Paramedics with the DC Fire and EMS performed their first-in-the-field blood transfusion. The transfusion occurred on Wednesday night as they helped a man who was shot before he was transported to the hospital.

Assistant medical director for DC Fire and EMS, Dr. David A. Vitberg said, “DC’s new Whole Blood Program, launched by Mayor Bowser this year, offers some of our most critically injured patients the best chance of survival. Minutes can be the difference between life and death.” He continued, “DC Fire and EMS is a crucial first link in our healthcare and trauma system, and we are providing cutting-edge care to patients in the District with this new tool to save more lives.”





