VIRGINIA NEWS – Youngkin amends contraception bills

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Governor Glenn Youngkin has amended bills that would have enshrined a person’s right to contraception in Virginia. Youngkin said that he removed the legal provisions, because he thought it might require doctors to prescribe contraceptives. Youngkin said, “There is just a big question about enforcement, when in fact a physician may make a decision that is fundamentally based on the health of a patient and therefore wanting to prescribe or do something different, that needs to be in the physician’s judgment.”

State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi (D-Chesterfield) said, “As a policy statement, it’s completely toothless.” She continued, “It doesn’t address the issues that we were fighting for in the Right to Contraception Act, and quite frankly, it’s not worth the paper it’s written on.”





