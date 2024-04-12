NATIONAL NEWS – NFL player Rashee Rice surrenders to police in connection to 6-car crash

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice surrendered to law enforcement in Texas Thursday in connection to a six-car crash that happened on March 30. Rice caused a chain reaction collision after crashing into the center median wall before he ran from the scene, according to authorities. Rice faces eight charges: one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury.

In a post on social media Rice said, “I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities.” He continued, “I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident.”





