WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – $21 million grant helps District students go on college tours

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The District’s Office of the State Superintendent for Education received a $21 million Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The grant will be used to fund a program that strives to provide 480 middle schoolers in Ward 7 and 8 with a college plan.

Through the grant, students will attend workshops and receive counseling to ensure that they stay on the collegiate track. “This grant is going to really be so beneficial in the long run in just changing generational narratives for years to come,” said Kramer Middle School Principal Katreena Shelby.





