VIRGINIA NEWS – Fairfax County teacher arrested for allegedly exposing himself to a child

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

James Nugent, a special education teacher at Groveton Elementary School was arrested and charged for alleged indecent exposure. According to officials at the Mount Vernon Police District, on Saturday, Nugent approached a juvenile and lured them to his vehicle and exposed himself prompting the victim to run away and contact police.

Officials also claim they found “numerous child sexual abuse material” in Nugent’s home during a search. He is charged with taking indecent liberties with a child and 13 counts of distribution of child pornography.





