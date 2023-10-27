VIRGINIA NEWS – Mother of 6-year-old who shot his teacher sentencing delayed

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Deja Taylor’s six-year-old son shot his first-grade teacher, Abby Zwerner, during class instruction in January. Taylor’s sentencing for felony child neglect has been delayed to Dec. 15 at the request of the defense and prosecutors.

If convicted Taylor faces five years in prisons, however, prosecutors will recommend a six-month sentence to the judge instead as a part of a plea deal. Taylor previously shared that she feels “responsible” for her son’s actions. “This is my son, so I am, as a parent, obviously willing to take responsibility for himself.”





