WORLD NEWS – Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang dies at 68

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

China’s former Premier Li Keqiang died on Friday of a heart attack at 68. Li was China’s top economic officer and former second-ranking leader from 2013-23. Li left office in March 2023 after losing influence and power after current Chinese president Xi Jinping ascended into power.

He made a significant impact on China’s economic growth and supported small businesses. Li left office in March 2023 after losing influence and power after current Chinese president Xi Jinping ascended into power.