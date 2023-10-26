Trending
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
NATIONAL NEWS – BREAKING NEWS Manhunt underway in Maine after 18 killed, 13 injured in 2 mass shootings

Featured, Features, National

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

18 people were killed and 13 people were injured in two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday night. The shooting happened at a restaurant and a bowling alley. There is currently a manhunt underway for Robert Card, a person of interest, according to officials. 

Lewiston and surrounding communities are under lockdown as they wait for the shooting to be caught. “We are a town of about 39,000. Our hospitals are not geared to handle this kind of shooting event, and they’re doing the best we can,” said Lewiston City Councilor Robert McCarthy.



