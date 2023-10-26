NATIONAL NEWS – BREAKING NEWS Manhunt underway in Maine after 18 killed, 13 injured in 2 mass shootings

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

18 people were killed and 13 people were injured in two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday night. The shooting happened at a restaurant and a bowling alley. There is currently a manhunt underway for Robert Card, a person of interest, according to officials.

Lewiston and surrounding communities are under lockdown as they wait for the shooting to be caught. “We are a town of about 39,000. Our hospitals are not geared to handle this kind of shooting event, and they’re doing the best we can,” said Lewiston City Councilor Robert McCarthy.





