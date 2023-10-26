NATIONAL NEWS – United Auto Workers Union reach a tentative agreement with Ford

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The United Auto Workers Union announced that it reached a tentative agreement with Ford after almost six weeks of striking. The United Auto Workers National Ford Council will vote on Oct. 29 on whether to approve the agreement and send it to the union members.

“Our union has united in a way we haven’t seen in years,” said United Auto Workers Vice President, Chuck Browning. “From the Great Lakes to the Gulf of Mexico, our members came together to tell the Big Three with one voice that record profits mean a record contract.” Workers are still actively striking against Stellantis and General Motors.





