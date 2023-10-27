NATIONAL NEWS – Gunman in Maine mass shootings still on the run, residents on lockdown

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Officials in Maine continue to advise residents in Lewiston, Maine, and surrounding areas to remain sheltering in place as they continue to search for the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting, Robert Card. There is an arrest warrant out for Card for eight counts of murder after 18 people, including a 14-year-old, were killed and 13 others were injured in the shooting.

He is a certified firearms instructor and member of the U.S. Army Reserves, according to officials. Officials said that Card recently reported having mental health issues where he claimed to hear voices and threatened to shoot up a military base in Saco, Maine. The Lewiston Maine Police Department described Card as “armed and dangerous” in a post on social media.





