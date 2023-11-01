VIRGINIA NEWS – Virginia’s ACLU to spend over $1 million on abortion rights messaging

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia plans to spend $1 million in ads, mail, and volunteer outreach to highlight 10 congressional candidate’s stances on abortion. Every General Assembly seat is on the ballot for the upcoming election and both parties are aiming for a majority.

“We’ve never proceeded with this kind of investment and focusing on these races in this way,” said Mary Bauer, the group’s executive director. “And we think it’s really critical because what happens this year determines whether abortion, reproductive rights will be safe for Virginians.”





