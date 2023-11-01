WASHINGTON D.C. NEWS – Mayor Bowser updates District government sexual harassment policy

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Mayor Bowser has updated the D.C. Government sexual harassment policy by updating and expanding the definition. This change comes after an investigation into her longtime deputy aide John Falcicchio, who was accused of sexual harassment by two employees.

“We had employees that come forward and made complaints, they were credible, they were investigated,” said Bowser in a news conference. Regarding the new policy, she said that “it could be strengthened and made clearer and that’s what you will see in the updated mayor’s order.”





