Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Vernon Toney Jr., 13, died on Sunday after he was shot by an off-duty officer as he attempted to steal his car. The 12-year-old ran away from the scene after Toney was shot.

The 12-year-old has been charged with armed carjacking. “Guns, carjackings, 13-year-olds: recipe for tragedy, and that’s what we have,” said District Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday.