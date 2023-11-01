MARYLAND NEWS – Man who received second second pig heart transplant has died

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Lawrence Faucette, the second person in history to receive a transplanted heart from a pig, died on Tuesday almost six weeks after the surgery. University of Maryland’s School of Medicine has performed both groundbreaking surgeries.

“Mr. Faucette’s last wish was for us to make the most of what we have learned from our experience,” said Dr. Bartley Griffith, who surgically transplanted the pig heart into both patients. “We are once again offering a dying patient a shot at a longer life, and we are incredibly grateful to Mr. Faucette for his bravery and willingness to help advance our knowledge of this field.”





