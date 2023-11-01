VIRGINIA NEWS – 8 overdoses reported at a Loudoun County high school

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

There have been eight opioid-related overdoses at Park View High School in Loudoun County reported in the last three weeks. Four of the overdoses happened at the school, three of them required Narcan to be administered and two required CPR by school staff.

“When students come to school, we want them to learn and thrive,” said Dr. Aaron Spence, Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent. “But, most of all we want them to live. We must, as a community, come together to find ways to help our young people who are facing these issues.”





