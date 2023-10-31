MARYLAND NEWS – Protesters gather outside Sen. Ben Cardin’s calling for a ceasefire in Gaza

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Council on American-Islamic Relations led a protest outside the office of Sen. Ben Cardin, D-MD on Monday night, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Around 75 people participated in this call for action.

“We’re encouraging Sen. Cardin to introduce a resolution in the Senate, a sister resolution to the House Resolution 786, which is a ‘cease-fire now’ resolution, and to call on his colleagues in the Senate to also support that,” said Zainab Chaudry, the director of the council’s Maryland office. Cardin currently serves as the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.





