Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Jahmal Harvey won gold in boxing at the Pan American Games securing his spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics. He is a graduate of Potomac High School in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

“It was stressful,” said Harvey. “I got the job done, now, I just feel so relieved.” The Olympics will take place from July 26 – Aug. 11 in 2024.