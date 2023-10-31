NATIONAL NEWS – Authorities were warned about the Maine mass shooters mental health prior to the shooting

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Five months before Robert Card killed 18 and injured dozens more, his family alerted the local sheriff about his mental health and access to firearms. Sagadohoc County’s Sheriff Joel Merry claims that the department reached out to Card’s Army Reserve unit following his family’s concern and was told that the unit would speak with Card.

Maine Governor Janet Mills held a news conference on Monday and said that Maine lawmakers would revisit gun control laws. The Oct. 25 shooting is the deadliest shooting in Maine’s history.





