Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

D.C. District Court Judge Paul Friedman ordered Vitali GossJankowski to be jailed for sending doxxing threats to federal agents. GossJankowski then fought with agents as they tried to take him into custody.

After officers were able to remove him from the court, he was taken to jail where he will await sentencing. GossJankowski was previously found guilty on several charges regarding his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection.