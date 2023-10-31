Trending
MARYLAND NEWS – Prince George’s County holds domestic violence town hall

Featured, Features, Maryland News

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Prince George County State Attorney Aisha Braveboy held a town hall on Monday night for domestic violence survivors. Speaker and author Iyanla Vanzant was a special guest during the town hall. 

“We are really focusing on ensuring that our victims and survivors of domestic violence know that there is a community who cares about them, who loves them, and who will step up to ensure that they don’t have to be victimized anymore,” said Braveboy. This event closed out a series of events led by Braveboy in the county during domestic violence awareness month.



